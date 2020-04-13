23 more test positive for COVID 19 in central districts

TIRUCHI

Twenty-three more patients were tested positive for COVID-19 in central districts of the State on Monday.

Of them 15 were from Karur district, and 3 from Tiruvarur district. Nagapatinam recorded five positive cases.

There were no fresh cases recorded from Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Ariyalur districts on Monday.

Thirty persons have tested positive for COVID 19 virus in Nagapattinam district so far. In all, 151 samples were sent for testing from the district. The results of 47 samples are awaited, Collector Praveen P. Nair said.

There are now eight containment zones in the district. Fifty doctors, 40 nurses, 133 health department workers, 600 anganwadi workers, and 122 police personnel were together carrying out door-to-door survey to determine the health conditions of the residents in the eight containment zones.

The 28-day home quarantine procedure has been completed for 2,344 out of 3,383 persons detected with symptoms of COVID 19 virus.

The district administration has distributed 74,958 food packets for 1,467 displaced people in the district, the Collector said.