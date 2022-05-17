23 injured in jallikattu

Twenty-three people were injured at a jallikattu held at Echampatti village near Manachanallur in the district on Tuesday.

About 320 bulls were released at the event in which 200 tamers participated. Sixteen among the injured were treated as out-patients at the event venue and the remaining seven were referred to hospital, said police sources.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old man who sustained injuries after being gored by a bull at a jallikattu organised at Mettu Irungalur near Samayapuram in the district on Monday died at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here.

Police identified the deceased as S. Soosai of Nerunjalakudi in Lalgudi taluk. Soosai came to watch the event when he was gored by a bull. He sustained injuries on his rib and head and was admitted to the government hospital. Samayapuram police have registered a case.