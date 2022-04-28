Tiruchirapalli

23 injured in jallikattu

Twenty three persons were injured in a jallikattu organised at Seemanur village near Keeranur in the district on Thursday.

A total of 927 bulls were released during the event in which 200 tamers participated. Among the injured, 18 were treated as out-patients at the event venue. The remaining five injured were referred to hospital, said police sources. 


