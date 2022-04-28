23 injured in jallikattu
Twenty three persons were injured in a jallikattu organised at Seemanur village near Keeranur in the district on Thursday.
A total of 927 bulls were released during the event in which 200 tamers participated. Among the injured, 18 were treated as out-patients at the event venue. The remaining five injured were referred to hospital, said police sources.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.