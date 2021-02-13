Tiruchirapalli

23 injured in jallikattu

Twenty-three persons were injured in a jallikattu at Periyakulathupatti in Manapparai taluk on Saturday. Two among them were admitted to Manapparai Government Hospital for treatment.

Ten among the injured were bull tamers, nine were spectators and four were bull owners, police said. As many as 747 bulls were sent through the vaadivasal following a thorough medical check-up by veterinarians. As many as 254 tamers took part in the event, while 10 were rejected for various reasons.

