23 bundles of ganja found in train

Slew of seizures made by RPF are an indication

Illegal transportation of contraband in express trains have become frequent of late if the recent seizures made by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) teams in the limits of Tiruchi division are any indication.

The latest seizure was a consignment of ganja which was being smuggled in various bundles in the Tiruchendur - Chennai Egmore Express when the train escort team of the RPF noticed three persons apparently sitting near the toilet in one of the coaches with a trolley bag and four other travel bags in their possession in the early hours of April 5 when the train was running between Tiruchi and Thanjavur.

The team members, on suspicion, checked the bags only to find 23 bundles containing ganja inside. The contraband weighing 46 kg was valued at ₹9.2 lakh. The seized contraband along with the three accused, including a 20-year-old woman, were handed over to the Government Railway Police at Mayiladuthurai upon arrival there to initiate legal action against them.

The Government Railway Police, Mayiladuthurai registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and got the trio remanded to judicial custody. All the accused who were allegedly involved in smuggling the contraband were from Tiruchi.

RPF sources said this was a major seizure of ganja in an express train in Tiruchi Division limits in recent times which led to the arrest of the alleged carriers. Random checks by the RPF escort team on suspicion resulted in the confiscation. While this time around the accused have been arrested along with the seized contraband, there was an earlier instance wherein ganja was concealed in a couple of travel bags which were found abandoned in two coaches of the Howrah - Tiruchi express after it was moved to the coaching yard for maintenance upon arrival here.

The seizure happened only after a woman involved in cleaning works found the abandoned bags inside two coaches of the train at the yard and alerted the RPF personnel. The seized ganja which weighed about 14 kg was subsequently handed over to the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID, Tiruchi for further action. However, none was arrested in this connection then.

Apart from ganja, the RPF teams of Tiruchi Division have also been confiscating several quantities of tobacco substances whose sale was banned in Tamil Nadu from long distance express trains over the past three months in addition to seizing liquor bottles.

In majority cases, the banned tobacco substances apparently make their way into Tamil Nadu through inter-state trains, say RPF sources. The seized tobacco substances are suspected to have been sent from states such as Andhra Pradesh, Orissa and West Bengal to different places in Tamil Nadu where its manufacturing, storage and sale is prohibited. Ironically, the RPF could not make any arrests in most of the cases after seizing the contraband inside the train as there were no claimants to the confiscated substances.

RPF sources say over 600 kilograms of banned tobacco products valued at Rs. 7.58 lakh had been confiscated by the RPF teams on board trains in Tiruchi Division limits during the last three months up to March. They were seized from express trains including Howrah - Puducherry, Bhubaneswar - Puducherry and Banaras - Rameswaram. The seizures were made during sudden drives and random checks conducted especially on those trains coming from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and other eastern destinations to Tiruchi Division.

Transportation in trains was easier as the carriers would travel as bonafide passengers. Once they reach the destination without the consignment being subjected to random checks by the security personnel en route, they would take it away. Once the consignments was subjected to checks the alleged carriers would simply abandon them so as to avoid getting caught. This seems to be the pattern of late of the carriers, say the RPF sources.

A senior RPF officer said instruction had been given to launch ‘Operation Satark’ from April 5 to check crimes including theft of passenger belongings and prevent use of railways as a means for illegal transportation of contraband and other unauthorised substances.

