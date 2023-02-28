₹23. 79 crore allocated for crop compensation in Pudukottai district

February 28, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Collector Kavitha Ramu on Tuesday informed that ₹23.79 crore has been allotted for the district to be distributed as compensation for the damage caused to crops due to unseasonal rains between February 1 and 3.

Crops on 11,907 hectares sustained damage as per a survey by officials of Agriculture and Revenue departments, the Collector said.

Presiding over a farmers’ grievance redress meeting here on Tuesday, the Collector said instructions had been given to officials concerned to take steps on issues raised by farmers. Steps had been taken to ensure supply of quality fertilizers to farmers without any interruption.

G.S. Dhanapathy, state secretary of Farmers Forum of India, urged the district administration to take steps to remove ‘veli karuvel’ trees on government and private lands. He urged the State government to stop arrangements to supply fortified rice under public distribution system and instead supply native rice with higher nutrient in ration shops.

Tamil Nadu Vivasayisal Sangam urged the Collector to prevent “irregularities” committed by officials at direct purchase centres. Its president S. Ponnusamy and secretary A. Ramaian alleged that ₹20 to ₹60 was being deducted per paddy bag at DPCs causing severe problems to the farmers. They wanted the district administration to stop such irregularities at the procurement centres. They also wanted the administration to take steps to ensure that agricultural inputs were given at subsidised rates to farmers.