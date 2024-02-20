GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
22-year-old Mannargudi girl gets a spot in Indian women’s senior football team

February 20, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Kaviya Pakkirisamy

Kaviya Pakkirisamy | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Perseverance and hard work have fetched a 22-year-old girl hailing from a hamlet near Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district a spot in the 23-member Indian women’s senior football team to compete in the Turkish Women’s Cup 2024 at the coastal town of Alanya in Turkey.

Born into a family of farming labourers at Savalakaran village, Kaviya Pakkirisamy got a spot in the national women’s senior football team, which she had missed twice earlier, due to injuries.

According to C. Marx, her mentor, Ms. Kaviya had the perseverance to shine in football since her early days in school. She was part of the football team at Adi Dravidar Welfare High School Savalakaran, where she completed her school education. Constant encouragement from her mother, Selvamary, had made the young player to join the Bangalore Football League.

Specialised in playing forward position, she clinched a spot in the Tamil Nadu football team in 2019, said Seeni Mohaideen, the former Chairperson of the Women’s Committee of the Tamil Nadu Football Association. Meanwhile, she completed her undergraduate degree from Annamalai University and joined her post-graduation at Ethiraj College for Women in Chennai. She also represented Sethu FC in the Indian Women’s League.

It was unfortunate for Ms. Kaviya, who participated in the National Football Team selection camp twice, but had to opt out due to injuries. Because of her perseverance, she made it to the national team this year, he added.

