ADVERTISEMENT

22-year-old man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for assaulting minor girl

January 18, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila Court in Karur on Thursday sentenced a 22-year-old man to 10 years rigourous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl. According to the prosecution, R. Surya Prakash of Manjanaickenpatti near K. Paramathi sexually assaulted a girl by luring her to the banks of a waterbody on May 2, 2022.. He had threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the crime to anyone. However, she subsequently narrated the ordeal to her mother and the accused was booked under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Judge A. Nazeema Banu, who held Surya Prakash guilty, sentenced him to under 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US