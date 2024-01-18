22-year-old man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for assaulting minor girl

January 18, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KARUR

The Mahila Court in Karur on Thursday sentenced a 22-year-old man to 10 years rigourous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl. According to the prosecution, R. Surya Prakash of Manjanaickenpatti near K. Paramathi sexually assaulted a girl by luring her to the banks of a waterbody on May 2, 2022.. He had threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the crime to anyone. However, she subsequently narrated the ordeal to her mother and the accused was booked under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Judge A. Nazeema Banu, who held Surya Prakash guilty, sentenced him to under 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.