GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

22-year-old man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for assaulting minor girl

January 18, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila Court in Karur on Thursday sentenced a 22-year-old man to 10 years rigourous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl. According to the prosecution, R. Surya Prakash of Manjanaickenpatti near K. Paramathi sexually assaulted a girl by luring her to the banks of a waterbody on May 2, 2022.. He had threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the crime to anyone. However, she subsequently narrated the ordeal to her mother and the accused was booked under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Judge A. Nazeema Banu, who held Surya Prakash guilty, sentenced him to under 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / sexual assault & rape / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.