22 sheep found dead

February 15, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Twenty-two sheep were found dead in an enclosure on a field at Kodumbapatti near Manapparai on Wednesday.

According to sources, an unidentified animal that sneaked into the enclosure, where a flock of 70 sheep was sheltered overnight, reportedly attacked the sheep and went away from the scene. The sheep that could not escape from the enclosure died on the spot. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning after Palaniyandi, owner of the sheep, visited the enclosure,

On information, Sampath Kumar, Assistant Conservator of Forest, A. Maheswaran, Ranger, Manapparai, and officials of the Animal Husbandry Department visited the spot and conducted inquiry into the death of sheep.

R. Saravanakumar, Assistant Conservator of the Forest, said that a stray dog might have killed the sheep. Camera traps had been laid at the spot to identify the animal.