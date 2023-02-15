ADVERTISEMENT

22 sheep found dead

February 15, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-two sheep were found dead in an enclosure on a field at Kodumbapatti near Manapparai on Wednesday.

According to sources, an unidentified animal that sneaked into the enclosure, where a flock of 70 sheep was sheltered overnight, reportedly attacked the sheep and went away from the scene. The sheep that could not escape from the enclosure died on the spot. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning after Palaniyandi, owner of the sheep, visited the enclosure,

On information, Sampath Kumar, Assistant Conservator of Forest, A. Maheswaran, Ranger, Manapparai, and officials of the Animal Husbandry Department visited the spot and conducted inquiry into the death of sheep.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

R. Saravanakumar, Assistant Conservator of the Forest, said that a stray dog might have killed the sheep. Camera traps had been laid at the spot to identify the animal.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US