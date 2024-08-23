ADVERTISEMENT

22 schoolchildren admitted to hospital after minor explosion in computer lab

Published - August 23, 2024 06:52 pm IST - ARIYALUR

A short circuit in the UPS triggered a chain of explosions in the lab at the Government High School in Thelur of Ariyalur district

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar calling on the school students admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Ariyalur on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Twenty-two students of Government High School in Thelur complained of suffocation due to smoke inhalation after a minor explosion in the computer laboratory on Friday.

The incident occurred during a computer science class when an uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system connected to the computers exploded, affecting the other machines and triggering a chain of explosions. A short circuit was said to be the reason for the accident.

The room was quickly filled with smoke causing breathing difficulties among students, who were subsequently admitted in Government Medical College Hospital in Ariyalur.

Minister for Transport S.S. Sivasankar, Collector Rathinasamy, Ariyalur MLA K. Chinnappa and former chief whip Thamarai S. Rajendran visited the students at the hospital. The students were said to be doing well, an official said.

