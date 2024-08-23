22 schoolchildren admitted to hospital after minor explosion in computer lab

Twenty-two students of Government High School in Thelur complained of suffocation due to smoke inhalation after a minor explosion in the computer laboratory on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred during a computer science class when an uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system connected to the computers exploded, affecting the other machines and triggering a chain of explosions. A short circuit was said to be the reason for the accident.

The room was quickly filled with smoke causing breathing difficulties among students, who were subsequently admitted in Government Medical College Hospital in Ariyalur.

Minister for Transport S.S. Sivasankar, Collector Rathinasamy, Ariyalur MLA K. Chinnappa and former chief whip Thamarai S. Rajendran visited the students at the hospital. The students were said to be doing well, an official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.