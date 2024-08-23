GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

22 schoolchildren admitted to hospital after minor explosion in computer lab

A short circuit in the UPS triggered a chain of explosions in the lab at the Government High School in Thelur of Ariyalur district

Published - August 23, 2024 06:52 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau
Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar calling on the school students admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Ariyalur on Friday.

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar calling on the school students admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Ariyalur on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Twenty-two students of Government High School in Thelur complained of suffocation due to smoke inhalation after a minor explosion in the computer laboratory on Friday.

The incident occurred during a computer science class when an uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system connected to the computers exploded, affecting the other machines and triggering a chain of explosions. A short circuit was said to be the reason for the accident.

The room was quickly filled with smoke causing breathing difficulties among students, who were subsequently admitted in Government Medical College Hospital in Ariyalur.

Minister for Transport S.S. Sivasankar, Collector Rathinasamy, Ariyalur MLA K. Chinnappa and former chief whip Thamarai S. Rajendran visited the students at the hospital. The students were said to be doing well, an official said.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / explosion / school

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.