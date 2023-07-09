22 cases disposed of at Lok Adalat in Perambalur

July 09, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - PERAMBALUR

About 22 cases were disposed of at Lok Adalat conducted in Perambalur district on Saturday leading to the award of settlements to the tune of ₹59.05 lakh. Principal District Judge A. Balkis presided over the proceedings which were conducted in two benches. Around 150 pending cases including motor accident claims and non performing asset cases were taken up, of which 22 cases were disposed of. Among the cases settled were Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Original Petitions, and bank loan recoveries.