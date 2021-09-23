22 anti-social elements arrested

Tiruchi

23 September 2021 22:14 IST

The Tiruchi Rural Police carried out a special drive in the district against anti-social elements and arrested 22 rowdies. The two-day drive was carried out on September 21 and 22 on the instruction of the Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, Pa. Moorthy.

The drive was launched in the wake of twin murders that were committed in quick successions in Tiruchi City Police limits recently. The murders prompted the City Police to conduct a special drive which led to the arrest of several anti-social elements.

A police press release on Thursday said the Tiruchi Rural Police conducted the special drive in the wake of possible chances of some anti-social elements taking refuge in their limits following the operation conducted by the Tiruchi City Police.

The two-day drive led to the arrest of 11 anti-social elements in Jeeyapuram sub division; four in Tiruverumbur sub division and seven in Lalgudi sub division. Those arrested were later sent for judicial remand. In addition to this, police teams executed 14 warrants and held 17 persons who were found to be roaming in a suspicious manner. The teams also arrested four ganja sellers and nine others for selling liquor illegally.

A total number of 4,697 Motor Vehicle cases were booked during the two-day drive that was carried out to prevent offences from being committed. The release further said a watch was being maintained on 82 murder case accused who were out on bail and on 69 other previous offenders.