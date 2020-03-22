22 air passengers quarantined at Kallikudi

Twenty two air passengers arriving from different foreign destinations late on Saturday night were taken to the quarantine centre for COVID-19 in Kallikudi

The travellers, arriving from Singapore, Sharjah and Dubai at 11.15 p.m., 11.23 p.m. and 12:10 p.m. respectively had a total of 385 passengers. Of them, the 22 persons taken to the quarantine centre had travel history to countries affected by COVID-19. The facility is fully equipped with basic facilities required by the patients.

The district administration had arranged for meals for the inmates, authorities said.

District Collector S. Sivarasu said that the travellers would be rushed to the isolation ward at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital if they showed any symptoms of the novel coronavirus. One among the persons under observation at the Kallikudi facility was taken to the GH early on Sunday morning.

Till Saturday, 34 travellers were kept under observation and sent home. They will be kept under home quarantine and closely monitored by health officials, sources said.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the thermal screening carried out at the Tiruchi International Airport, Mr. Sivarasu thanked the people for cooperating with the Janata Curfew. "There is no need for the public to panic. There is a 24-hour helpline- 1077, where queries will be answered. The Directorate of Public Health also has a 24-hour helpline in the district- 9952387108 for their perusal," he said.

At the isolation ward of MGMGH, two patients, one from Dubai and another from Tiruchi have been admitted and are under observation.

The isolation ward has eight patients, all of whom were admitted with fever and cold but are asymptomatic, R. Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent, MGMGH said.