ADVERTISEMENT

21,863 more women to get monthly cash assistance in Tiruchi

November 10, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru on Friday inaugurated the distribution of monthly cash assistance, under the Kalaigner Mahalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT), to the newly added beneficiaries in the district.

Speaking at a function held shortly after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the 2nd phase distribution of the monthly cash assistance scheme in Chennai, Mr. Nehru said that 21,863beneficiaries belonging to Tiruchi district have been included in the scheme. They were included after a process of field verification by the officials. The women beneficiaries would be paid a sum of ₹1000 every month. It would not only help them but also their families on many ways.

Mr. Nehru said that the DMK government, since it assumed office in 2011, had been giving importance to implement welfare schemes. The KMUT had received an overwhelming response from the people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Tiruchi Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan and others took part in the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US