21,863 more women to get monthly cash assistance in Tiruchi

November 10, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru on Friday inaugurated the distribution of monthly cash assistance, under the Kalaigner Mahalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT), to the newly added beneficiaries in the district.

Speaking at a function held shortly after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the 2nd phase distribution of the monthly cash assistance scheme in Chennai, Mr. Nehru said that 21,863beneficiaries belonging to Tiruchi district have been included in the scheme. They were included after a process of field verification by the officials. The women beneficiaries would be paid a sum of ₹1000 every month. It would not only help them but also their families on many ways.

Mr. Nehru said that the DMK government, since it assumed office in 2011, had been giving importance to implement welfare schemes. The KMUT had received an overwhelming response from the people.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Tiruchi Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan and others took part in the function.

