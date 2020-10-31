216 new cases reported in central region

Tiruchi

31 October 2020 20:50 IST

The central districts on Saturday continued to witness decline in number of COVID-19 cases, recording 216 fresh cases for the viral infection. Three deaths- two in Tiruvarur and one in Tiruchi were reported.

A 60-year-old man with a history of chronic kidney disease and a 76-year-old man who suffered from acute respiratory distress syndrome succumbed to the infection in Tiruvarur.

Advertising

Advertising

An 80-year-old man who had undergone an angioplasty after suffering from a pre-existing condition of coronary artery disease died of COVID-19 in Tiruchi.

Nagapattinam recorded the highest number of cases in the region, with 43 patients testing positive for the infection. Among them were primary contacts and inter-district travellers. Tiruvarur recorded 42 new cases for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Tiruchi and Thanjavur both recorded an equal number of COVID-19 cases with 32 patients testing positive. Patients in both districts were primary contacts, patients with a history of respiratory illnesses and local index cases.

In Karur, 31 patients, including residents of, Kadavur, Kulithalai, Vengamedu and Thogamalai tested positive for the viral infection.

Pudukottai district recorded a sharp drop with 22 fresh cases reported. Among them were local index cases with no history of travel or contacts and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

In Ariyalur, 10 COVID-19 cases were reported of whom four hailed from Ariyalur block, two from Thirumanur, one each from Sendhurai, T. Palur and from Jayankondam. One inter-district traveller also tested positive. The addition of these patients further increased the total number of COVID-19 recorded in the district to 4,374. Meanwhile, the total number of containment zones in the district saw a drop with only 18 villages being contained and cordoned off by the district administration to avoid the spread of the infection.

Meanwhile, in Perambalur, among the four patients who tested positive, two belonged to Perambalur block, and one each to Veppur and Alathur blocks. Meanwhile, a total of 366 throat swabs were lifted at the government hospitals and primary healthcare centres in the district and sent for testing.