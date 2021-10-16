216 fresh cases, 5 deaths in central districts

TIRUCHI

16 October 2021 19:15 IST

The central region reported 216 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The number of cases continued to reflect a downward trend across most districts in the state. Five deaths due to the viral infection were registered in the region. Two patients succumbed to the illness in Tiruchi, while one each died in Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam districts.

Thanjavur district reported a slight increase in the number of cases compared to Friday. On Saturday, 71 patients tested COVID-19 positive. Meanwhile, Tiruchi reported 47 fresh cases of COVID-19.

The other seven districts in the region reported less than 30 fresh cases. In Tiruvarur, 29 patients reported COVID-19 positive, while Nagapattinam registered 21. Mayiladuthurai district registered 15 cases, Karur, 12 and Pudukottai, 11. In Ariyalur, eight patients tested positive while Perambalur continued to retain its spot as the district with the least number of fresh cases with two fresh cases reported on Saturday.