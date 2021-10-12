215 new cases, 2 more deaths in central region

The declining trend in the number of fresh cases continued in central region with 215 positive cases reported on Tuesday.

Two more persons, one each from Thanjavur and Tiruvarur, succumbed to the infection, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Thanjavur remained on the top with the maximum number of fresh cases among the nine districts in the region with 58 testing positive. Tiruchi reported 48 cases, Tiruvarur 41, Nagapattinam 22, Pudukottai 14, Karur 12, Mayiladuthurai 9, Perambalur six and Ariyalur five.

Thanjavur district had the most number of active cases with 930 people under treatment including those in home quarantine. Tiruvarur had 615 cases , Tiruchi 543, Nagapattinam 283, Mayiladuthurai 242, Pudukottai 209, Karur 196, Ariyalur 72 and Perambalur 66.