211 fresh cases, seven deaths in central region

30 October 2020 20:50 IST

TIRUCHI

The central districts on Friday recorded a further drop in COVID-19 cases with 211 patients testing positive for the viral infection. Seven deaths - three in Thanjavur, two in Tiruvarur and two in Nagapattinam were reported.

A 51-year-old man who suffered an acute respiratory distress syndrome, and a 65-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman, both with comorbidity of diabetes, succumbed to the infection in Thanjavur.

A 50-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman, both with a preexisting condition of diabetes, died in Tiruvarur while in Nagapattinam, a 60-year-old woman succumbed to the infection.

A total of 47 patients tested positive in Thanjavur, even while continuing its record of reporting the highest number of cases in the district.

In Tiruvrur, 37 patients tested positive while 34 new cases were reported in Tiruchi, among whom many were primary contacts and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses. Meanwhile, a total of 31 patients who were undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection on Friday.

A total of 34 fresh COVID cases were reported in Nagapattinam district too. Patients in the district were primary contacts and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses.

In Karur, 27 fresh cases were recorded, among whom were residents of Tharagampadi, Thanthonrimalai and Vennamallai. Travellers from Tiruchi and Namakkal also tested positive.

Pudukottai reported a significant drop with only 19 patients testing positive on Friday. Among them, 19 were inter-district travellers, primary contacts and patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

A total of eight patients tested positive in Ariyalur, of whom two hailed from Ariyalur, two from Thirumanur, one from Sendhurai, one from Andimadam and two from Jayankondam block in the district.

Meanwhile, in Perambalur, five patients tested positive. Of the five, two hailed from the Perambalur block, one from Veppanthattai, two from Veppur blocks. Meanwhile, 364 fresh throat swabs were lifted and sent for testing.