21 taken ill after consuming biryani in Aranthangi

Twenty one persons, including 14 construction labourers and a 12-year-old girl child, took ill and were admitted to the Government Hospital at Aranthangi in the district on Thursday after consuming ‘biryani’ that was bought from an eatery in the town the previous day.

Health Department officials said all those admitted either complained of vomiting or diarrhoea after consuming biryani. Their health condition was stable, the officials said One woman who complained of fatigue was referred to the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital. The condition of that woman was also stable.

The construction labourers were involved in a centring work in a private house whose owner is said to have bought 45 packets of ‘biryani’ from an eatery stall in Aranthangi town on Wednesday afternoon. The house owner is said to have given some packets to his relatives also who had come there.

The officials said some of them consumed ‘biryani’ in the afternoon and others took it home. Among the 21 persons most of them complained of vomiting with only some complaining of diarrhoea. The officials said the delayed symptoms were found to be mild and moderate. Stool samples were lifted from a few patients and sent to the District Public Health Laboratory for tests. Meanwhile, Food Safety officials inspected the eatery following the incident.