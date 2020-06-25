21 rail passengers quarantined

All 21 passengers who travelled to Kumbakonam and Thanjavur by Chengalpattu-Tiruchi special train were quarantined at a private college in Vallam on Tuesday night.
Railway sources said 10 passengers, including two women, with e-passes alighted at Kumbakonam station. A State health department team deployed at the railway station screened them and collected swab samples. They were then sent by bus to the private institution.
Similarly, 11 passengers with e-passes alighted at Thanjavur and were screened by a health team at the station.
Swab samples were lifted from them and they were sent to the same institution by bus.
The move comes in the wake of several returnees from Chennai and its neighbouring districts testing positive in recent days.
On Monday night, a passenger who alighted at Thanjavur station by the same train was immediately rushed to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital after the health team noticed a quarantine seal on his hand.
Tiruchi-Chengalpattu-Tiruchi special train is being operated from June 12 on the mainline section via Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai.
Demand
Consumer activists and rail users in Tiruchi and Thanjavur have sought either suspension of the train service in view of a spike in positive cases in Chennai and Chengalpattu districts or its termination at Villupuram.
