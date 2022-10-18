21 persons test positive for COVID-19 in central region

Twenty-one persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Tuesday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi reported the maximum number of cases in the region with nine persons testing positive for the virus. Three persons tested positive in Mayiladuthurai district and two each in Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts. Pudukottai reported a single case while Ariyalur and Karur had no fresh case.

Tiruchi also had the most number of active cases in the region with 103 patients under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Mayiladuthurai had 55 active cases, Perambalur 44, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Thanjavur 29 each, Tiruvarur 21, Karur 17 and Ariyalur seven.