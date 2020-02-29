21 packaged drinking companies sealed in Tiruchi district

Twenty-one packaged drinking water companies that were operating without proper legal clearances were sealed in Tiruchi district on Saturday.

Accompanied by revenue and police officials, teams from Public Works Department (Ground Water Circle ) began the crackdown early morning and continued till evening.

The officials visited factories in Tiruchi, Lalgudi, Vaiyampatti, Musiri, Manikandam, Thiruverumbur, Thottiam, Mannachanallur and other parts of the district and checked whether the companies had licences and no-objection certificates (NOCs) from authorities concerned for tapping ground water.

During the operation, they found that 24 companies were producing packaged water without licence and NOC and sealed them.

A senior PWD official said out of 24 companies, 21 were sealed in the presence of revenue officials. The remaining would be sealed by Sunday.

He said the action was taken in accordance with a direction of the High Court. Companies that possessed required licences and NOCs were allowed to function as usual. The drive was carried out in a smooth manner. Anticipating punitive action following the HC order, most of the companies had shut down operations.

Companies, who faced punitive action, were asked to apply for licences. If the applications were genuine and complied with the norms of the State government, they would be given permission to renew operation.

Meanwhile, packaged drinking water producers in the district began indefinite strike demanding early disposal of applications seeking licence. They also stopped sale of drinking water cans and bottles in the market.