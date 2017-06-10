21 new posts created in KAPV medical college

The State government has sanctioned 21 new posts, including eight professors for the Super Speciality Departments of K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchi.
With this, the Departments of Neurology, Gastroenterology, Cardiothoracic, Surgical Oncology, Medical Oncology and Neo-natology functioning in the Super Speciality Block will get one professor each. The remaining posts will be for 13 assistant professor for various Super Speciality Departments.
S. Marry Lilly, Dean, said that creation of new posts would enable the hospital to provide super speciality treatment to the patients of Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Karur. Moreover, new posts would facilitate the effective utilisation of the Super Speciality Block.
She said that the Government had also sanctioned 30 nurse posts for the block.
