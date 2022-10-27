21 new COVID-19 cases in central region

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 27, 2022 21:35 IST

Twenty-one persons tested positive for COVID-19 in central region on Thursday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of case load stood at five in Thanjavur and four in Mayiladuthurai. Tiruchi and Tiruvarur had three new cases each while Perambalur had two cases. Pudukottai, Karur, Nagapattinam and Ariyalur had one new case each.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 54 patients being under treatment, including home treatment. Mayiladuthurai had 44 active cases, while Thanjavur had 40, Perambalur 38, Pudukottai 30, Tiruvarur 24, Karur 16, Ariyalur 12 and Nagapattinam accounted for six cases.

