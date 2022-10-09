21 new COVID-19 cases in central region

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty-one persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at five in Tiruchi and four each in Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai. Nagapattinam reported three fresh cases, while Tiruvarur had two cases. Karur, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts accounted for one new case each. There were no new cases in Ariyalur district.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 88 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Sunday. Mayiladuthurai had 54 active cases, Thanjavur 50, Perambalur 36, Pudukottai 26, Karur 18, Tiruvarur 16, Nagapattinam 11 and Ariyalur 10.