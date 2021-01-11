21 leading academicians take part in International Week of IIM-Tiruchi

Tiruchi

11 January 2021

The annual International Week of Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi, conducted online this time in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, witnessed 21 leading academicians from across the globe imparting knowledge on a diverse range of topics to enable students to understand their nuances from the viewpoint of different geographies.

During the week - from December 28, 2020, to January 2, 2021, a total of 21 faculty members from Australia, Finland, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, U.S., and U.K. from leading Universities such as Harvard University, Cornell University, University of London, Asian Institute of Management, Bond University, Iowa State University, Bowling Green State University, and Auckland University of Technology handled as many courses covering a wide range of topics, including ‘Digital Platforms and Platformisation,’ ‘Ethics in Finance’, ‘Financial Innovation’, ‘Contemporary Issues in Marketing Ethics’, ‘Introduction to Public Policy for Business Leaders’, ‘Bankruptcy Prediction and Fraud Detection’, ‘Sustainable Entrepreneurship’ and ‘Design Thinking for Established and Emerging Business’.

The fourth edition of the event elicited maximum registrations with over 270 student participants, including many from PGPM (MBA, Tiruchi campus) and PGPBM (MBA for working professionals, Chennai campus). The organisers said that the International Week helped students to connect with professors for a broader and deeper understanding of the complexities of business from a global perspective.