21 kg ganja seized

01 June 2021 20:49 IST

TIRUCHI

The Woraiyur Police on Tuesday seized 21 kgof ganja that was smuggled in a car here. The action was based on information to the police who went to Konakarai road and seized the consignment.

Govindaraj and Arul Anandhan from Woraiyur were arrested. The vehicle was also confiscated. Police said the accused had brought contraband to sell it in packets. The police are on the lookout for two more persons.

Advertising

Advertising