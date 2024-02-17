GIFT a SubscriptionGift
21 injured in jallikattu at Rayampatti in Tiruchi

February 17, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-one persons were injured in jallikattu held at Rayampatti village near Manapparai in Tiruchi district on Saturday.

According to official sources, 671 bulls were released one after the other in the event and 283 tamers participated. A total of 21 persons – three spectators, 11 bull tamers, six bull owners and a policeman – and a bull were injured in the event. Six tamers and three spectators, who suffered major injuries, were referred to the government hospital for treatment while the others were treated at the event venue.

