HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

21 injured at Muthupudaiyanpatti jallikattu in Tiruchi district

April 23, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 21 persons sustained injuries during the jallikattu held at Muthupudaiyanpatti village near Manapparai in Tiruchi district on Sunday. According to the police, 669 bulls were released during the jallikattu at Muthupudaiyanpatti in which 267 registered tamers participated in 11 batches. A bull and 21 persons, including 10 bull owners, nine tamers, and two spectators, sustained injuries during the event. The 16 injured persons were treated as outpatients at the event venue and five others were referred to a hospital for further treatment.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.