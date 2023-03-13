ADVERTISEMENT

21 injured at Kalingapatti jallikattu in Tiruchi

March 13, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 21 people sustained injuries during the jallikattu event held at Kalingapatti village near Manapparai in Tiruchi district on Sunday.

According to police, 666 bulls were released during the jallikattu event at Kalingapatti in which 250 tamers participated in eight batches.

As many as 21 people including 10 bull owners, six tamers, and three spectators sustained injuries during the event. The 18 injured people were treated as outpatients at the event venue and three others were referred to Government and Private Hospitals at Tiruchi for treatment.

