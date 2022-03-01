21 fresh COVID-19 cases in central districts

A total of 21 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the central districts by the State Health Department on Tuesday, showing a steady decline in the number of fresh infections.

Three districts — Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur — had no new cases, and no fatalities were recorded in the region.

Thirteen persons tested positive in Tiruchi district, slightly higher than Monday’s fresh case count of 10. The tally was in single digit in the other districts. Two fresh cases each were recorded in Karur, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur districts.

Tiruvarur and Pudukottai reported one fresh case each.