208 waterbodies notified for lifting soil sediments

Farmers, potters and general public allowed to lift them for free

The district administration has notified 208 irrigation tanks and ponds from where farmers, potters and the general public would be allowed to lift soil sediments (vandalman) free of cost after obtaining permission from the Collector.

The sediments can be lifted from 30 tanks under the maintenance of River Conservation Division of the Water Resources Department and 83 others maintained by the Ariyar Division of the department. This apart, the sediments can also be lifted from 95 tanks under the control of the Rural Development Department, Collector S. Sivarasu said.

The sediments can be lifted within permitted limits by potters, registered as cooperative societies, requiring the sediments for making their products; farmers for agriculture; and individuals for personal use. The quantum of the sediments that can be lifted for each purpose has been fixed.

The agricultural land of farmers seeking permission for lifting the sediment should be located within the same revenue village where the waterbody is situated. They should attach copies of chitta and adangal of their lands with the application.

The tank sediments are in much demand among farmers who use it for enriching the soil of their fields.

Potters need to apply with the certificate of potters’ association concerned or the village administrative officer. Further details can be had from the office of the Assistant Director of Mines, Mr. Sivarasu said.