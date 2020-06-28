207 test positive

28 June 2020 20:47 IST

TIRUCHI

In a further jump, 207 persons tested positive for COVID 19 infection in the central region on Sunday, as against 160 on Saturday. Tiruvarur saw a major spike in cases with 87 people testing positive while 43 tested positive from Tiruchi, 23 from Thanjavur, 14 from Nagapattinam, three from Ariyalur and one from Perambalur. Pudukottai, too, saw the biggest single-day spike yet with 36 new COVID-19 cases.

In Tiruvarur, of the 87 patients who tested positive, nine are imported cases from outside Tamil Nadu. These patients have all been admitted to the Government Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital.

In Pudukottai, a total of 22 men and 14 women tested positive for the viral infection. The patients, all of who are those who returned from Chennai, and their immediate contacts in Pudukottai, have been admitted to the Ranee’s Government Hospital. The total positive cases in the district are now 167, of which 117 are active cases. Of the 117 patients are 64 male patients, 43 female, and 10 children.

A total of 43 patients, mostly hailing from containment zones in Viralimalai, Thuraiyur, Manapparai, Malaikottai, Puthur, K. K. Nagar and Bheema Nagar tested positive. The patients are admitted to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, a total of 28 patients, including 21 from Tiruchi, two from Perambalur, one from Tirunelveli, two from Cuddalore, one from Tiruvarur and one from Cuddalore have recovered from COVID-19 and have been sent to their homes on ‘108’ ambulances.

In Thanjavur, 23 people tested positive for the viral infection. They have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

Of the 14 patients who tested positive in Nagapattinam are two doctors, a man and woman both aged 29 and both posted in the COVID-19 ward of the Nagapattinam District Headquarters Hospital, and a staff nurse of the Nagapattinam GH. Of the 14 patients, three returned from Chennai while the remaining are all those who came in contact with people who tested positive earlier.

In Ariyalur district, one patient returned from Tiruchi, one from Maharashtra while the third person travelled from Chennai. The three patients have been admitted to the Ariyalur Government Headquarters Hospital. The addition of these three cases increases the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 461. However, 400 patients have recovered from the infection and returned home. A total of 41patients are undergoing treatment at the Ariyalur GH, 14 are at the Tiruchi GH, three are admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and one each are admitted to the Tiruchi SRM Medical College Hospital and a private hospital in Chennai.

A total of 164 new samples have also been lifted and sent for testing.

The sole patient who tested positive in Perambalur was a man who had been working at a vegetable market in Hosur. The 60-year-old man who hails from Murukankudi in Perambalur had returned to the district on June 24, when samples were lifted from him. He was shifted to the Tiruchi MGMGH, official sources here said.