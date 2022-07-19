Tiruchirapalli

206 COVID 19 cases in central region

State health department testing for Covid-19 infection. File Photo. | Photo Credit: Srinath. M
Special Correspondent TIRUCHI: July 19, 2022 20:27 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 08:58 IST

Two hundred and six persons tested positive for COVID 19 in the central region on Tuesday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi continued to account for the maximum number of the daily case load in the region, with 67 persons testing positive for the virus in the district. Thanjavur reported 39 fresh cases, Tiruvarur 24, Nagapattinam 18, Pudukottai 17, Mayiladuthurai 15, Karur 11, Perambalur nine and Ariyalur six.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tiruchi also had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 417 patients under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Thanjavur had 215 active cases, Tiruvarur 144, Pudukottai 136, Mayiladuthurai 88, Perambalur 81, Nagapattinam 75, Karur 65 and Ariyalur 56.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Tiruchi
Coronavirus
health
Read more...