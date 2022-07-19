206 COVID 19 cases in central region

Two hundred and six persons tested positive for COVID 19 in the central region on Tuesday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi continued to account for the maximum number of the daily case load in the region, with 67 persons testing positive for the virus in the district. Thanjavur reported 39 fresh cases, Tiruvarur 24, Nagapattinam 18, Pudukottai 17, Mayiladuthurai 15, Karur 11, Perambalur nine and Ariyalur six.

Tiruchi also had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 417 patients under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Thanjavur had 215 active cases, Tiruvarur 144, Pudukottai 136, Mayiladuthurai 88, Perambalur 81, Nagapattinam 75, Karur 65 and Ariyalur 56.