3% of voters in Thanjavur can use postal ballot facility

THANJAVUR

05 March 2021 21:05 IST

District Election Wing screens voter list published in January

About 3% of the 20.56 lakh electorate in Thanjavur district are identified eligible to exercise the postal ballot facility under the general category of voters.

The District Election Wing screened the Final Voter List published in January to enumerate the electorate aged over and above 80 years, physically disabled, those affected and or recovered from COVID-19 infection and those engaged in essential services such as railways, press and media personnel from the electoral rolls of the eight Assembly Constituencies falling under the Thanjavur Revenue District after the Election Commission of India announced that these categories of voters could also exercise their franchise through postal ballot.

Advertising

Advertising

Though the screening and enumeration process has thrown up a figure of 45,337 under the senior citizen aged 80 years and above and 13,946 under the physically disabled categories, sources said the DEW officials were unable to identify the electorate falling under the COVID-19 infected or recovered electorates and those engaged in essential services such as railways, press and media service due to non-availability of clear instructions to identify such a category of voters.

However, the list of persons detained under ‘preventive arrest’ provisions and those drawn for election duty has been readied and efforts have been initiated to provide them postal ballots, sources said.