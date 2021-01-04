2020 saw a dip in fatal accidents in Tiruchi city

‘The city has seen a steep rise in vehicle density over the years putting pressure on the existing road space’

There has been a decline in fatal accident cases and casualty figures in Tiruchi City Police limits in 2020 in comparison to the previous year. The drop was also noticeable in respect of non-fatal accidents which, however, was more than the fatal cases. Recurring accidents in certain areas had prompted the City Police authorities to identify accident-prone hotspots to put in place corrective measures.

Police sources said 87 fatal accidents with an equal number of casualties were reported from January to December 2020. The fatal cases and casualty figures dropped in 2020 as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year (2019) when 104 deaths were reported in 102 fatal accident cases. Two-wheelers accounted for nearly 50 % to 60 % of the total accident cases reported within the city police limits, says Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan.

Enforcement steps, initiating corrective measures at accident-prone hotspots and the initial stages of the total lockdown when movement of vehicles were prohibited were all factors which resulted in a decline in fatal accidents in 2020, Mr. Loganathan further said. Analysis done by the City Police revealed that most accidents were reported between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. followed by the timings between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. within the city limits. The City Police authorities had also analysed the age group of persons involved in accidents. It was found during analysis that those in the 30-44 age group were the ones who were involved in most accidents for various reasons. This was followed by those in the 45-59 years age group.

Concerned over the recurring instances of accidents, the law enforcers identified 18 potential hotspots. These hotspots include Mannarpuram roundabout, 'Y' road junction on the city's outskirts, Old Palpannai Junction and E. Pudur bypass junction. The city has seen a steep rise in vehicle density over the years putting pressure on the existing road space. Parking of vehicles along roadsides often shrinks the existing road space causing huge problems for motorists and forcing pedestrians to walk on the road in the absence of dedicated pedestrian pathways at many places thereby making them vulnerable to be hit by a speeding vehicle, said M. Sekaran, president of Air, Rail and Road Travellers Federation.

Non-adherence to prescribed speed limits by several motorists within the city limits, rash driving and violations committed by commercial vehicles could all be attributed to recurring accidents within Tiruchi. Although the speed limits to be adhered by motorists within the city limits has been clearly stipulated by the official machinery, several motorists could be found not following this directive which could lead to accidents, said Mr. Sekaran.

A senior police officer said sudden turn by some motorists either towards the right or left direction without any indication was also one of the reasons for accidents in the city.

Notwithstanding periodic drives by the law enforcers, around 3,000 drunk driving and about 2,000 cases of over-speeding were booked last year. The officer said the city police were booking around 50 drunk driving cases daily.

Mr. Loganathan said corrective measures including provision of lighting and establishment of speed breakers at service road entrances had been put in place at some accident-prone hotspots and efforts were on to carry out in the remaining places as per the requirement found in each spot. The City Police were mainly targeting drunk driving and over-speeding and had stepped up enforcement during the crucial time period between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m, Mr. Loganathan said.

In a city which has been witnessing road rule violations of many types, self regulation and stricter enforcement could alone bring down the accident rate further, observed Mr. Sekaran.