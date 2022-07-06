202 persons test positive

TIRUCHI

The number of fresh COVID 19 cases in the central region (nine districts) stood at 202 as per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department on Wednesday. Tiruchi continued to account for the bulk of the daily case load with 113 persons testing positive for the virus in the district. Tiruvarur reported 18 cases, Pudukottai 16, Perambalur 14, Thanjavur 13, Nagapattinam 12, Karur eight, Ariyalur six and Mayiladuthurai two.

As on Wednesday, 632 patients were under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection in Tiruchi district. Thanjavur had 112 active cases, Perambalur 105, Pudukottai 67, Tiruvarur 56, Ariyalur 55, Nagapattinam 45, Karur 40 and Mayiladuthurai 33.