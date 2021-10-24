Tiruchirapalli

202 COVID-19 cases reported in the central region

The central region reported 202 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The number of cases continued to reflect a downward trend that was prevalent across most districts in the region. There was also a significant drop in the number of deaths due to the viral infection. The two casualties caused by the illness pertained to Thanjavur district.

Thanjavur recorded lesser number of infection. On Sunday, 57 patients tested COVID-19 positive. Tiruchi reported 47 fresh cases, and Tiruvarur 29.

In Nagapattinam, 22 patients reported COVID-19 positive. Karur district registered 21 cases, Pudukottai 12 and Mayiladuthurai recorded 10 cases. Both Ariyalur and Perambalur districts registered two fresh cases of the viral infection, the lowest in the State.


