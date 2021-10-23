201 fresh cases in delta region

The central region has reported 201 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Six deaths on account of the viral infection were registered - three in Ariyalur district and one each in Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts.

Thanjavur continues to report a dip in the number of cases. On Saturday, 54 patients tested positive. Tiruchi reported 45 cases while Tiruvarur reported a slight increase in the number of fresh cases with 31 registered on Saturday.

In Nagapattinam, 20 patients reported COVID-19 positive. Karur district registered 17 cases, Pudukottai, 16 and Mayiladuthurai, 13. In Ariyalur, four patients tested positive while Perambalur resumed its spot as the district with the least number of fresh cases in the State with one fresh case reported.