2,000 olive ridley hatchlings released into sea along Sirkazhi coast

About 2,000 olive ridley hatchings were released into the sea by the Forest Department along Sirkazhi coast recently.

The nesting season began during December and the department staff collected the eggs from the seashore in Sirkazhi range and carried out the hatching in controlled conditions at the hatchery in Vanagiri.

The anti-poaching watchers kept vigil during the nesting season to make sure that the eggs laid in the sand were not eaten by vultures, dogs and other predators.

The department has been conducting awareness programmes among the public to ensure that the movement of the turtles is not affected during the nesting season.

Decline in the number of olive ridleys, due to overexploitation for turtle meat and eggs, has been a world-wide concern. Olive ridleys that feed on algae, lobster, crabs and mollusks often migrate lengthy distances between feeding and breeding grounds.

Females nest every year, one to three times a season, laying clutches of approximately 100 eggs. The sex of the hatchlings is determined by the temperature; higher temperatures result in females and lower temperatures predominantly produce males, according to studies.