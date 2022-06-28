2,000 kg of ganja destroyed in Central zone
Ganja weighing 2,082.3 kg that was seized from various districts in the central zone and Tiruchi city were destroyed by police at Sengipatti village in Thanjavur district on Tuesday.
The exercise was carried out under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, A. Saravana Sundar in the presence of a senior official of the forensic science laboratory and senior police officers.
The ganja was seized from different locations in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts in the central zone and Tiruchi city between 2019 and 2021.
A committee headed by Mr. Saravana Sundar was constituted to destroy the confiscated ganja. The members of the committee included the Superintendent of Police, Tiruvarur district, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Tiruchi City, and Joint Director, Forensic Science Laboratory.
The ganja stocked in several gunny bags were destroyed in an incinerator of a private firm engaged in bio-medical waste treatment at Sengipatti village in Thanjavur district, a police press release said.
