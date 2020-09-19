Tiruchirapalli

200 sand smuggling cases booked in Pudukottai district

The Pudukottai district police has cracked the whip against sand smuggling and illegal sale of lottery tickets.

Over the last two months , around 200 cases of sand smuggling were registered in various police stations across the district, Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai L. Balaji Saravanan said. Special teams of the district police conducted prohibition and enforcement raids and booked cases.

Mr. Balaji Saravanan said the drive against sand smuggling and other offences would continue. He said women Inspectors had been visiting various villages in the district sensitising the public and children to crimes against minors, besides the POSCO Act, good touch and bad touch and work done by Childline.

