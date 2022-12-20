200 constables deployed for beat patrolling in Tiruchi city

December 20, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Police have deployed 200 police constables for the beat system in an effort to prevent crimes and ensure law and order. The constables will carry out patrolling on motorcycles in their police station limits in three shifts under the beat system. 

Speaking to the constables deployed for beat patrolling here recently, Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan advised them to maintain cordial relationship with the general public while patrolling in their jurisdiction and act as a bridge between the law enforcers and public. 

The police constables should attend to minor issues immediately once they come to know of it and strive to check offences, the Commissioner further said.

Senior police officers attended the programme, a press release said.

CONNECT WITH US