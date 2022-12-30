200-acre Olympic Academy to come up in Panjapur

December 30, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In the wake of Chief Minister M.K Stalin’s announcement of establishment of an Olympic Academy in Tiruchi, the Corporation council on Friday adopted a resolution to set up the facility on a 200- acre site at Panjapur on the outskirts of the city.

The facility was announced to create an opportunity for sportspersons to undergo proper training and to perform competitively in international sports events. Mayor M. Anbazhagan said that a suitable site would be identified, and the project estimation will be drafted soon.

Chairing the monthly meeting, Mr. Anbazhagan, along with Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan and Deputy Mayor G. Dhivya, addressed grievances of councillors pertaining to bad roads, shortcomings in maintenance of street lights, inadequacy of conservancy workers and street dog menace.

The city has about 1,490 km of road of which 848 km was utilised for carrying out underground drainage project. Work on around 600 km had been completed so far, Mr. Anbazhagan said, assuring that the remaining work on 248 km will be completed before April.

“To strengthen the stormwater drains network and to set up new ones to avoid flooding, work on a 400-km drain will be carried out. The first phase will begin in January in which around 100 km will be covered,” said Mr. Anbazhagan.

The Mayor informed that a sum of ₹22 crore had been allocated by the Central government to expedite UGD work, and a proposal to seek ₹100 crore from the Union Ministry for road repair works, stormwater drainage renovation and UGD was under progress.

The Corporation tabled the tax hike for the extended areas covering Tiruverumbur and Kattur (wards 38, 39, 40, 41, 42 and 43) which were paying property tax as per the town and village panchayat tax slabs, which is much lower than the Corporation property tax slabs followed in other wards. However, councillors complained of being denied basic amenities, to which Mayor said that the areas will be developed soon.

Councillors complained that menace of stray dogs and cattle plagued several wards, and that there were only two vans deployed for snaring dogs. They also called for proper utilisation of all four Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres in the city. Councillor of ward 58, S. Kavitha, sought an animal care centre for ill and injured wandering animals.

Mr. Anbazhagan stated that around 120 street dogs were being sterilised per day, and assured to look into the issue.

Councillor of ward 31, S. Sujatha, called for procuring permanent jet rodding machines for every zone, which was agreed by many. Mr. Vaithinathan said that a proposal had been readied for purchase of one robotics machine for each zone.