20-year jail term for person in POCSO case

January 31, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KARUR

The Fast Track Court here on Tuesday sentenced a 29-year-old person to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old boy.

According to the prosecution, Anand alias Arivanandan of Old Jayamkondam near Kulithalai abducted the boy to a neighbouring school premises on March 27, 2022, by promising that he would get him a pencil and pen, and sexually assaulted him. The accused also threatened the boy not to reveal it to anyone. The All Women Police of Kulithalai registered a case and arrested Arivanandan based on a complaint preferred by the mother of the victim.

A Naseema Banu, Judge, Fast Track Court, who found him guilty, awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to him under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 and 10 years of RI under section 367 of Indian Penal Code (abduction) and two years of simple imprisonment under section 506(1) of Indian Penal Code (criminal intimidation) . The sentences will run concurrently, she said.