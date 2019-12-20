20 village panchayat presidents elected unopposed

THANJAVUR

Twenty village panchayat presidents and a panchayat union ward member have been elected unopposed in Thanjavur district.

According to the final list of candidates released by the district election officials here on Friday, the contest for village panchayat president posts would be held only for 569 posts since only one nomination, each, was received for 20 other village panchayat president posts.

Similarly, there was only one nomination remained with respect to the 13th ward in Madukkur panchayat union after the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers on October 19. Hence, the elections will be conducted for 275 panchayat union ward member posts only where 1219 nominees are in the fray for these positions, sources said.

On the other hand, the elections would be held for all the 28 district panchayat ward councillor posts and 4,569 village panchayat ward member posts in the district. While 127 persons will be contesting for the 28 DPW councillor posts, 11,035 are in the fray for 4569 VPWM posts.

Tiruvarur

Meanwhile in Tiruvarur district, 83 contestants will be fighting it out for 17 out of 18 district panchayat ward (DPC) councillor posts, 729 nominees for the 176 panchayat union ward member positions, 1,657 candidates for the 430 village panchayat president posts and 8,680 individuals for 3180 village panchayat ward member posts.

As far as the DPC ward councillor posts, the elections to the 11th district panchayat ward is likely to be withheld due to the sudden demise of the AIADMK nominee for this ward, sources added.

Ariyalur

In Ariyalur district, 233 village panchayat ward councillors, four village panchayat presidents and one panchayat union ward councillor have been elected unopposed. While Anandanayagi was declared elected as president of Thavuthaikulam village panchayat; Radhika was elected president of Kachiperumal panchayat. Chakravarthy was elected president of Padanilai panchayat and Mekala was declared elected as president of Kodukkur panchayat.

These apart, 5,483 candidates were in the fray for the rural local body elections in the district, according to Collector D. Rathna. These include 58 candidates for the district panchayat wards,461 for panchayat union wards, 769 for village panchayat presidents posts and 4195 for village panchayat wards.

Nagapattinam

In Nagapattinam district, a total of 156 candidates, including two panchayat presidents, one panchayat union ward councillor and 153 village panchayat ward councillors, were declared elected unopposed.